Michael Flynn likely broke the law by failing to disclose foreign payments, House Oversight leaders say

White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn walks down the White House colonnade on the way to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump's joint news conference at the White House in Washington, Feb. 10, 2017.
JIM BOURG | REUTERS
White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn walks down the White House colonnade on the way to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump's joint news conference at the White House in Washington, Feb. 10, 2017.
By Karoun Demirjian, The Washington Post
Posted April 25, 2017, at 12:36 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn likely broke the law by failing to disclose foreign income he earned from Russia and Turkey, the heads of the House Oversight Committee said Tuesday.

Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and ranking member Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, said they believe Flynn neither received permission nor fully disclosed income he earned for a speaking engagement in Russia and lobbying activities on behalf of Turkey when he applied to reinstate his security clearance, after viewing two classified memos and Flynn’s disclosure form in a private briefing Tuesday morning.

“Personally I see no evidence or no data to support the notion that General Flynn complied with the law,” Chaffetz told reporters following the briefing.

“He was supposed to get permission, he was supposed to report it, and he didn’t,” Cummings said.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Trump, LePage actions threaten Maine’s national monumentTrump, LePage actions threaten Maine’s national monument
  2. Woman allegedly attacks ex with sword, gets banned from BrewerWoman allegedly attacks ex with sword, gets banned from Brewer
  3. Lewiston is one of the best places to retire in the US, according to ForbesLewiston is one of the best places to retire in the US, according to Forbes
  4. Lincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to PortlandLincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to Portland
  5. Muslim Portlander says former boss taunted her with pork before firing her

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs