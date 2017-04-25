Outdoors

Persistent rain to soak the state this week

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted April 25, 2017, at 8:35 a.m.
Last modified April 25, 2017, at 8:52 a.m.

BANGOR, Maine — Keep an umbrella handy during the next few days.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for southern, western and coastal parts of Maine in advance of a weather system that will bring persistent rain to Maine over the next week.

Rain will develop in southern parts of the state Tuesday, spreading north throughout the day and becoming heavy at times.

Forecasters expect more than 1.5 inches of rain to fall along the Maine coast and in Waterville south by Wednesday night. Bangor is expected to see more than an inch of rain. The rainfall totals diminish farther north.

Showers are expected to continue through the weekend in parts of the state.

“Due to this rainfall and continued snowmelt in the mountains, river rises are possible with some chance of minor flooding at a few headwaters locations,” according to the weather service.

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.

 

