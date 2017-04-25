Police search for driver who evaded them Monday night

CASCO, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran away from police after crashing his pickup during a chase late Monday night.

A deputy in Casco tried to stop a 1999 white Dodge Ram pickup on Casco Road in Naples because of its “erratic operation” around 11:40 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Tuesday morning.

The driver of the truck refused to stop and led police on a chase through Casco and Otisfield at speeds ranging from 45 mph to 100 mph. The driver eventually took the truck off road and into the woods.

“The truck was later located, but the driver has not been identified as of yet,” according to the release. “Anyone with information on who might have been operating the vehicle during the listed time frame is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department.”

Police said the truck had a dark hood and a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the truck or the driver may call the sheriff’s department at 774-1444.

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.