Gymnastics coach accused of sexual abuse of a minor

WESTBROOK, Maine — A gymnastics coach is behind bars, accused of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old.

Jeremy Link, 43, made his initial court appearance Monday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor, a Class C felony.

Prosecutors said Link had been hired to coach the girl in gymnastics and tumbling. They said the victim’s father went looking for her Saturday, April 22, and found her at the Elite All Stars Cheer and Dance gym in Westbrook, where Link was an instructor.

“According to the father, the lights were off, it was dark, and he sees his daughter in close proximity to the defendant, who had his pants down,” the prosecutor sad.

Prosecutors said the girl’s father called police and told investigators she was in a romantic and sexual relationship with Link. According to prosecutors, Link claimed he was changing clothes and used poor judgement doing so in front of the girl.

“This defendant was hired to coach this young lady, so there’s a position of authority and a position of trust,” the prosecutor said.

Link’s attorney, Gary Prolman, said there’s no video footage or eyewitness account of the alleged crime.

CBS 13 found the Elite All Stars gym locked and dark but reached out to the owner, who said Link is no longer employed there.

Parents of athletes didn’t want to speak on camera but called the allegations scary and shocking. They said Link has always been a great coach.

Link is being held on $15,000 cash bail or $100,000 surety. Prolman said he could be released sometime Tuesday and would be staying with his parents.