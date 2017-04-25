Search continues for fugitive wanted in Bangor shooting death

BANGOR, Maine — Authorities on Tuesday continued to hunt for the suspect in the Easter shooting on Ohio Street, the day after it was revealed in court that a Lincoln woman drove him to Portland after the alleged homicide.

Antoinne “Prince” Bethea, 40, of New Haven, Connecticut, is wanted in the April 16 fatal shooting of Terrance Durel Sr., 36, of New Orleans, Louisiana, and formerly Brewer.

Police would not comment on whether detectives have left the state in search of Bethea, who has spent nearly a decade in Connecticut prisons.

“It all relates to the investigation,” Bangor police Sgt. Tim Cotton said Tuesday. “I can’t comment on an active and ongoing homicide case.”

The New Haven Police Department knows about the murder charges against Bethea and is keeping an eye out for him, according to Sgt. Karl Jacobson, Criminal Intel Unit supervisor.

Lincoln resident Cindy McVicar was arrested Friday for allegedly interfering with the capture of Bethea.

McVicar was charged with a felony because she “misled officers” about driving Bethea to Portland after the shooting, as well as her whereabouts once there, Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea said.

McVicar’s bail was set at $30,000 and she remained in jail on Tuesday evening, a Penobscot County Jail official said.