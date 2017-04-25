Tyson Foods intends to buy AdvancePierre, owner of Portland Barber Foods plant

By Jake Bleiberg, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter
Posted April 25, 2017, at 12:02 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — Multinational meat giant Tyson Foods will seek to buy AdvancePierre, the company which includes the former Barber Foods plant in Portland, for $4.2 billion.

Tyson’s intent to buy Cincinnati-based AdvancePierre was announced in a press release Tuesday morning. The sale has received approval from the boards of both companies and, pending regulatory approval, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017, according to the statement.

AdvancePierre operates a St. John Street plant, where it employees about 300 people making frozen, stuffed chickens, sandwiches and other prepared foods.

The plant was part of AdvancePierre’s 2011 acquisition of Barber Foods, a sale that resulted in more than half of the Portland-based company’s workforce being laid off. AdvancePierre invested millions of dollars into modernizing the equipment at the 150,000-square-foot Portland factory, ahead of its initial public offering in 2016.

As of last year, AdvancePierre was the 11th largest non-government employer in Portland, whereas Barber Foods was the fifth largest in 2007, according to a city bond filing.

Tyson’s planned purchase of AdvancePierre would result in a “consolidated manufacturing footprint,” according to the release, although it is unclear whether that would mean further changes at the Portland plant.

Barber Foods “has a strong heritage in both retail and foodservice channels and we look forward to building upon its foundation of quality,” the release states.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Trump, LePage actions threaten Maine’s national monumentTrump, LePage actions threaten Maine’s national monument
  2. Woman allegedly attacks ex with sword, gets banned from BrewerWoman allegedly attacks ex with sword, gets banned from Brewer
  3. Lewiston is one of the best places to retire in the US, according to ForbesLewiston is one of the best places to retire in the US, according to Forbes
  4. Lincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to PortlandLincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to Portland
  5. Muslim Portlander says former boss taunted her with pork before firing her

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs