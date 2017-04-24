UMaine women’s basketball freshman to join sister at Duquesne

It didn’t take Laia Sole long to establish her new collegiate home.

The University of Maine freshman forward, who earned the America East Sixth Player Award and a berth on the all-rookie team last season, is joining her sister Judith at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, according to a release from the institution.

Last season, Judith Sole was a junior forward at Duquesne where she averaged 1.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 5.5 minutes of playing time in 13 games.

Laia Sole will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Sole, who is from Spain, was UMaine’s second-leading scorer this past season, averaging 9.4 points per game. She shot 46 percent from the floor and 56 percent from the free throw line. She also grabbed 3.6 rebounds per game.

“Laia brings impressive Division I and FIBA [International Basketball Federation] credentials to our program,” said Duquesne coach Dan Burt in the release. “On a University of Maine team that went to the America East championship game and won 19 regular season games, Laia was the focal point in the paint. She has an outstanding back-to-the-basket game and is a proven Division I scorer.

“The team and staff really enjoyed Laia’s official visit to Duquesne, she will fit well with our high values of emphasizing a strong education in the classroom and on the court,” he added.

Duquesne went 18-16 last winter and reached the Atlantic 10 final where the Dukes lost to Dayton 70-56. They earned a spot in the WNIT and lost 70-47 to Drexel in the first round.

“I chose Duquesne because I love the style of game that the team plays, the winning mentality that the team has and the family spirit between coaches and players,” said Sole in the release. “I am really excited to be part of a winning and competitive program, the Duquesne family!”

Upon the release of the news last month that Sole and four teammates were planning to transfer, she told the BDN via Twitter that UMaine was not the right fit for her.

“I do not know what the future holds for me but I know that I wish the best for this program UMaine because they have fantastic fans that support it,” she said. “I just did not find what I was looking for but I am thankful that I had the opportunity to come to America to play DI.”