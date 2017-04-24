Freshman pitches Bangor softball team past Brewer

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor High School softball team parlayed timely hitting, the clutch pitching of freshman Morgan-Carter Moulton and error-free defense into a 5-1 Class A North softball win over archrival Brewer at the sun-drenched Bangor High softball field on Monday.

Moulton, a 14-year-old right-hander, allowed seven hits in going the distance for her first win. She struck out three and walked two.

She pitched out of a second-and-third, two-out jam in the second inning and a bases-loaded, one-out quandary in the fourth.

“(Moulton) had some moments but she stepped up and pitched well,” said Bangor coach Don Stanhope.

“I just tried to make my spins work and hit my spots,” said Moulton. “The defense was great.”

“She did a great job. She let her fielders make plays,” said Bangor junior first baseman Lindy Bezgembluk.

Moulton induced 13 ground-ball outs.

Senior third baseman Megan Conner and Bezgembluk paced the offense. Connor rapped a double and two singles and drove in three runs and Bezgembluk knocked in the other two runs with a double and a single.

Bangor (2-0) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on Conner’s sharp groundball single to right-center, her stolen base and Bezgembluk’s two-out, line-drive single to center.

The Rams added two more in the fifth on Madi Drake’s ringing double down the left-field line, Conner’s RBI single to left-center and Bezgembluk’s long, run-scoring double over center fielder Emily Lord’s head off losing pitcher Libby Hewes.

“Whenever we have men on base, I try to shorten up my swing and make contact,” said Bezgembluk. “I think we did a good job timing (Hewes) up and making adjustments after seeing her the first time.”

Brewer (0-2) scored its run in the sixth.

Libby Hewes walked and Becca Gideon reached on an infield hit. Gideon stole second and Hewes scored on Jordan Goodrich’s swinging third-strike wild pitch when catcher Morgan Kimball threw to third. Gideon raced to third and Goodrich scampered to second.

M.J. Sellars then hit a fly ball to right fielder Page Cadorette, who caught the ball and threw it to second baseman Grace Perron, who then threw a strike to the plate to nail Gideon.

Catcher Kimball did a nice job hanging onto the ball as Gideon slid into her glove.

“Grace made a fantastic throw,” said Stanhope. “Her feet were set and her body was ready … just like in practice.”

Bangor added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth when Perron reached on an infield error, Bekah Haun grounded a single to center and Conner hit a sharp grounder that rolled into the gap in left-center for a two-out, two-run double.

“That pitch was kind of outside and low,” said Conner. “When there are two outs (and runners on base), we think we can do it no matter what. We have to dig deep and pull through.”

Conner also made a couple of nice plays at third to save runs.

After Gideon’s one-out single and Sellars’ two-out double in the second, Conner ranged to her left and threw out Crystal Dore to end the threat.

In the fourth, after singles by Libby Hewes, Lord and Jordan Goodrich loaded the bases with one out, Moulton threw to the plate on a comebacker for the second out and and Conner snared another Dore grounder and stepped on the bag for the final out.

“We had our chances. We just needed a big hit,” said Brewer coach Skip Estes.

Haun also posted two singles.

Gideon hit two singles for Brewer behind Hewes, who allowed only three earned runs while going the distance.