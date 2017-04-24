Portland police arrest bicycle thief on Back Cove Trail

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man is behind bars after police said he stole a bicycle on Forest Avenue, pedaled away and then ran off before officers caught him on the Back Cove Trail Sunday afternoon.

Paul Grandmaison, 38, is being held without bail for violating his probation on a felony theft charge, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called about a stolen bicycle. The suspect tried to escape arrest by pedaling away before ditching the bicycle and running off.

Several officers and a police K-9 arrested Grandmaison on the Back Cove Trail near the intersection of Baxter Boulevard and Dartmouth Street in front of several people out walking on the trail.

Along with violating his probation, Grandmaison also faces charges of refusing to submit to arrest and possession of stolen property.

He is expected to make a court appearance Monday or Tuesday.