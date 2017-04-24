Portland police arrest bicycle thief on Back Cove Trail

Paul Grandmaison of Portland was arrested on Portland's Back Cove Trail after police said he stolen a bicycle on Forest Avenue and tried to flee from police.
CBS 13
Paul Grandmaison of Portland was arrested on Portland's Back Cove Trail after police said he stolen a bicycle on Forest Avenue and tried to flee from police.
By CBS 13
Posted April 24, 2017, at 7:20 a.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man is behind bars after police said he stole a bicycle on Forest Avenue, pedaled away and then ran off before officers caught him on the Back Cove Trail Sunday afternoon.

Paul Grandmaison, 38, is being held without bail for violating his probation on a felony theft charge, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called about a stolen bicycle. The suspect tried to escape arrest by pedaling away before ditching the bicycle and running off.

Several officers and a police K-9 arrested Grandmaison on the Back Cove Trail near the intersection of Baxter Boulevard and Dartmouth Street in front of several people out walking on the trail.

Along with violating his probation, Grandmaison also faces charges of refusing to submit to arrest and possession of stolen property.

He is expected to make a court appearance Monday or Tuesday.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Young Kittery boy dies after Connecticut car crash
  2. Portland mayor decries 4/20 marijuana giveawayPortland mayor decries 4/20 marijuana giveaway
  3. March for Science draws hundreds across MaineMarch for Science draws hundreds across Maine
  4. Tipster leads Sanford police to man on lam for 9 monthsTipster leads Sanford police to man on lam for 9 months
  5. Runaway goats reunited with owner after ride-along with Belfast policeRunaway goats reunited with owner after ride-along with Belfast police

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs