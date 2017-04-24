White House says vote on health care plan may not come for weeks

By Reuters
Posted April 24, 2017, at 2:56 p.m.

WASHINGTON — A congressional vote on a Republican health care plan may not come for weeks as leaders in the House of Representatives and the Senate continue negotiations over possible proposals, the White House said on Monday.

Any vote on health care legislation would be determined by Republican congressional leaders and when they have enough votes to pass a plan, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters at a daily news briefing after U.S. President Donald Trump last week said he was in no rush for a vote.

 

