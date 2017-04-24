Lisbon man accused of assaulting woman outside Brunswick restaurant

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Lisbon man was taken to Cumberland County Jail and held without bail Friday night after he allegedly dragged his girlfriend across a parking lot and attempted to strangle her outside a Maine Street restaurant.

David Alan Torres, 47, was charged with aggravated assault following the incident, Brunswick Police Cmdr. Tom Garrepy said Monday.

His girlfriend, a 36-year-old Kennebunkport woman, was later issued a summons for operating under the influence.

Brunswick police stopped the woman at 11:48 p.m. Friday night as her vehicle was headed north on Maine Street with no headlights on, Garrepy said.

The woman was “intoxicated and hysterical,” Garrepy said, and reported that when she and Torres left a Maine Street establishment during a verbal disagreement, he then knocked her to the ground, dragged her and tried to strangle her.

Police arrested Torres several blocks away at the 7-Eleven on Maine Street. He was arrested without incident and taken to Cumberland County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court on June 20.

The woman was taken to Mid Coast Hospital by Brunswick rescue workers.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.