Brunswick man charged following altercation with gun

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Brunswick man who allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at several others outside a Brunswick restaurant Friday night remained in Cumberland County Jail early Monday afternoon, held on $5,000 cash bail.

Jacob R. Bastarache, 27, was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and aggravated reckless conduct following the incident outside Aki Japanese Cuisine on Maine Street.

Officers were still at Aki just after 1 a.m. Saturday after initially responding for a woman who had allegedly overdosed and passed out in a restroom, Brunswick Police Cmdr. Tom Garrepy said.

Police heard a disturbance outside the restaurant and found Bastarache in an altercation with five or six men. As police were detaining him, an officer allegedly saw a .40-caliber handgun in his front pocket, according to Garrepy.

Witnesses told police that during the altercation, Bastarache “pulled out the firearm, chambered a round and said he was going to shoot them,” Garrepy said.

He was arrested without incident and taken to Cumberland County Jail. Following a court appearance Monday morning, he remained in jail on $5,000 cash bail, according to a jail official.