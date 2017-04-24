Woman attacks ex with sword, gets banned from Brewer

BANGOR, Maine — A local woman who was arrested Sunday night after she allegedly went after her ex boyfriend with a sword was ordered to stay out of Brewer during her initial court appearance Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Christina McCarthy, 25, however, will be allowed to return to Twin City once to retrieve her belongings — as long as she is accompanied by police.

McCarthy, who police described as a transient, is charged with aggravated domestic violence assault, assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal trespass and refusal to submit to arrest, according to Penobscot County Assistant District Attorney Chris Ka Sin Chu.

The episode that led to McCarthy’s arrest occurred around 11 p.m. on Sunday, when police were called to South Main Street for a family fight, Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt said Monday.

While investigating the matter, Cpl. Thom Tardiff and Officer Scott Jones determined that McCarthy had threatened her former boyfriend with a sword and in the process, cut him with it, Moffitt said.

Moffitt said that McCarthy continued to assault the man even after he disarmed her.

“McCarthy was uncooperative, unruly and combative with officers, resulting in their using a Taser to take her into custody,” Moffitt said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

A Penobscot County Jail official said late Monday afternoon that McCarthy was in the process of being released on $350 cash bail. Her next court appearance is set for June 13.

Bangor Daily News writer Nok-Noi Ricker contributed to this report.