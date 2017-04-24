Lincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to Portland

BANGOR, Maine — The Lincoln woman arrested Friday for allegedly interfering with the capture of a fugitive wanted for murder in the Easter homicide of a man on Ohio Street drove him to Portland after the shooting, it was announced in court Monday.

“She simply was asked to drive the vehicle,” Dawn Corbett, the attorney assigned to represent Cindy McVicar, 45, of Lincoln, said Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center. “She did not know what happened or what was going on.”

McVicar is charged with Class B hindering apprehension and/or prosecution in the search for Antoinne “Prince” Bethea, 40, who is wanted in the April 16 fatal shooting of Terrance Durel Sr., 36, of New Orleans, Louisiana, and formerly Brewer.

Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea said McVicar was charged with a felony because she “misled officers” about her drive to Portland and her whereabouts once there.

Zainea added that in the probable cause affidavit, which is sealed, McVicar “indicated she knew about [Bethea’s] conduct.”

McVicar took “substantial steps” to interfere with the arrest and prosecution of Bethea, Bangor police Detective Sgt. Brent Beaulieu said in a Friday press release about her arrest. An unspecified reward has been offered for information leading to his capture.

“I was really scared when all this was going on,” McVicar said when Superior Court Justice Ann Murray was discussing bail.

Zainea, who said McVicar’s criminal record included unlawful furnishing of drugs and trafficking in prison contraband from 2009, asked for bail to be set at $30,000, while Corbett suggested $300. Murray set bail at $30,000 and barred McVicar from consuming or possessing drugs or alcohol, if she is released.

Murray also ordered that McVicar not talk about the contents of the affidavit.

Her mother, Paula McVicar, said on the courthouse steps after the hearing that her daughter was asked to drive by a friend.

“She didn’t even know the guy,” Paula McVicar said of Bethea, the alleged gunman who has spent nearly a decade in Connecticut prisons.

Bangor police have not commented on the relationship between the two men, or a possible motive, but Terrance Durel’s estranged wife, Danielle Durel, told the Bangor Daily News that he had come up earlier in the week from New Orleans to visit their son, and had sent several threatening texts to her before arriving at the apartment she shared with Bethea, at 125 Ohio St.

She said she was changing her 8-year-old son’s clothes inside the apartment when she heard three shots. Outside, she found Bethea wrestling with Durel’s friend, known only as “Primo,” she said.

Her husband was on the ground bleeding from two gunshot wounds — one in the stomach and one in the leg, she said. She took Durel by car to a local hospital, where he died.

Bethea took off running, according to an eyewitness.

Anyone with information about the Ohio Street shooting is urged to call the Bangor Police Department at 947-7384. The anonymous tip line can be reached by dialing ext. 6.

BDN reporter Nick Sambides contributed to this report.