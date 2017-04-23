Tipster leads Sanford police to man on lam for 9 months

SANFORD, Maine — A tip that came in after police offered a free lunch as a reward led to the arrest Friday of a local man who had eluded them for nine months.

Bryan Farr-Luciano, 21, was wanted on several active warrants for charges ranging from unpaid fines for operating after suspension of his driver’s license and violating bail conditions to a probation violation out of New Hampshire for possession of heroin, according to Detective Sgt. Matthew Jones of the Sanford Police Department.

Farr-Luciano was arrested Friday without incident, and he taken to York County Jail in Alfred, where he is being held as a fugitive from justice, Jones said.

The tip that led police to Farr-Luciano came in after the department posted on its Facebook page an offer of lunch worth up to $20 with police in exchange for information leading them to the wanted man, according to Jones.

“It turns out Bryan owes the court some money and has not made good on his debts. Now he has a couple of arrest warrants. We have it from a good source that he is bragging about his abilities to hide from the police,” the department said in the post, which Jones described as “uncharacteristically humorous and lighthearted.”

“He claims to be above average at hide-and-seek, mastering the skill as a child,” the post said.

Jones said that the tipster wished to remain anonymous, but did meet with police at a local restaurant to collect the “lunch money” along with a letter of thanks.