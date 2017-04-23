Caitlyn Jenner voted for Trump but now she won’t even play golf with him

Former Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner continues to distance herself from President Donald Trump after voting for the candidate and attending his inauguration. In an interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer that aired Friday night, she took aim at the Trump administration’s stance on LGBT rights.

“Here’s the deal: Yes, I did vote for Trump, but here’s the deal breaker with the Republican Party. And the deal breaker is, you mess with my community … you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you,” Jenner said. “When it comes to all equality issues, for the entire LGBT community, what we need is federal guidance. Just like the previous administration said that it was OK to serve as a trans person in the military. We have front-line people, OK? I’m talking Marines, trans guys, on the front line, fighting for our country. I’m trying to get, especially the Republican Party, to make a change.”

Sawyer then asks Jenner if she has talked to Trump recently.

“When I was at the inauguration I did say hi at a cocktail party, and he wanted me to play golf with him,” Jenner said. “At the time I thought it was a pretty good idea, but since Title IX, it’s not a good idea. And so I won’t be playing golf with him.”

Jenner was referring to Trump’s revocation of Obama-era guidelines allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choosing. In February, she called that action “a disaster.”