Runaway goats get a ride and veggies from Belfast police

BELFAST, Maine — A pair of goats hanging out near the parking lot for the Rail Trail along the Passagassawakeag River were picked up by the Belfast police Sunday morning, and they looking to reunite the “kids” with their owner.

“Got goats? We do, and they do not belong to us,” the Belfast Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. “We had these two little ‘kids’ turn up on High Street near the parking lot for the rail trail.

“They are currently riding around with Sgt. Fitzpatrick, serenading him in goat music. Though he is thankful for the company on this cool Sunday morning, he would gladly return them to their owners. He is running out of vegetables to feed them,” the police said.

Anyone who knows who the goats belong to is asked to the police department at 338-2420.