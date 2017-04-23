Search ongoing for Augusta man missing since March

AUGUSTA, Maine — Police are asking the public for help in their effort to find a local man who has not been seen since March 2.

Scott Milliken, 54, of Water Street was reported missing after he failed to show up for a planned meeting with a friend, according to Deputy Chief Jared Mills of the Augusta Police Department.

Detectives have spoken with friends and relatives and Millikin’s whereabouts remained unknown as of Sunday. Mills said that Milliken left his cellphone and other items that people typically carry them behind at his residence.

Anyone who may have information about Milliken’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Tori Tracy at 626-2370, Ext. 3437.