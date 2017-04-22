Sophomore’s homers power UMaine softball team past UMBC

Sophomore third baseman Alyssa Derrick continued her torrid hitting, belting her America East-leading 11th and 12th homers of the season and driving in three runs on Saturday to lead the University of Maine to a 7-1 America East softball victory over the University of Maryland, Baltimore County at Catonsville, Maryland.

Sophomore designated hitter Meghan Royle ripped three doubles in the win.

The second game was cancelled due to inclement weather.

The victory was the first-place Black Bears’ sixth in a row and 12th in their last 13 games as they improved to 15-18 overall, 9-1 in America East.

The Retrievers fell to 19-23 and 3-7, respectively.

Junior right-hander Molly Flowers picked up the win with 6 1/3 innings of four-hit, one-run ball. She struck out eight and walked two. Annie Kennedy finished up and allowed one hit.

The Black Bears jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning as Erika Leonard doubled to left and went to third on a wild pitch and. After Rachel Carlson walked, Leonard scored when Rachel Harvey singled through the left side.

After a wild pitch, Derrick’s groundout scored Carlson. Felicia Lennon reached on a fielder’s choice bunt as Harvey was thrown out at the plate and she eventually scored on Meghan Royle’s double and an outfield error.

“We set the tone early. We thought we might only play one game so getting three in the first put them back on their heels,” said UMaine coach Mike Coutts.

UMaine added single runs in the second and third innings.

In the second, Kristen Niland doubled, Chloe Douglass singled and Niland scored on an infield throwing error.

Derrick homered in the third.

The Black Bears added two more in the seventh on Derrick’s homer and Royle’s RBI double.

Derrick, the 2016 America East Rookie of the Year, extended her hitting streak to eight games (14-for-27, .519). She has homered in four of her last five games and has 10 RBIs over her last six games. She is averaging .375 homers per game, which ranks fifth in the country.

Lennon singled twice for UMaine and Harvey’s single extended her hitting streak to 12 games (18-for-42, .429).

“Alyssa and Rachel have been really steady for us. And Molly pitched great today,” said Coutts.

Tori Alexander, Carly Lesko and Jaclyn Buckley doubled for UMBC.