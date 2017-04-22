Predators complete sweep of Blackhawks

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The sweep was completed Thursday night. Just not the way many would have predicted when the series started a week ago.

Roman Josi scored twice, Viktor Arvidsson and Colton Sissons each added a goal and an assist, and Pekka Rinne bagged 30 saves as the Nashville Predators eliminated the Chicago Blackhawks from the Western Conference first round with a 4-1 decision in raucous Bridgestone Arena.

Jonathan Toews put the Blackhawks on the board with a power-play marker at 14:42.

Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 2

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh beat Columbus at PPG Paints Arena to win a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series, four games to one.

The Penguins built a 3-0 lead through the early part of the second period on a goal by Phil Kessel and two from Bryan Rust. The Blue Jackets responded with goals from William Karlsson and Boone Jenner to pull to within 3-2 before the end of the second period.

Sidney Crosby scored on a one-timer from Evgeni Malkin for a power-play goal and some breathing room at 5:31 of the third before Scott Wilson scored 51 seconds later on a backward tip to give the Penguins an insurmountable lead.

Rangers 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

MONTREAL — Mika Zibanejad scored the winner at 14:22 of the first overtime period to send New York over Montreal at the Bell Centre.

The Rangers now lead the series 3-2 with a chance to clinch on Saturday night in New York.

Artturi Lehkonen and Brendan Gallagher scored in regulation for the Canadiens. Jesper Fast and Brady Skjei replied for the Rangers.

Oilers 4, Sharks 3 (OT)

EDMONTON, Alberta — David Desharnais set up Oscar Klefbom’s game-tying goal late in the third period, then scored the winner at 18:15 of overtime as Edmonton beat the San Jose in Game 5 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

The Oilers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2. Edmonton outshot San Jose 48-30, including 14-2 in overtime. Oilers goalie Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the win, while San Jose’s Martin Jones topped 44 shots.

With 2:46 left in the third, a blast from Klefbom caromed off the post and went in. Patrick Maroon and Mark Letestu also scored for Edmonton, while San Jose got goals from Mikkel Boedker, Patrick Marleau and David Schlemko.