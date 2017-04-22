Bumgarner injured in dirt bike accident

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner will be sidelined six-to-eight weeks after injuring his pitching shoulder and suffering bruised ribs in a dirt bike accident, the team announced Friday.

Bumgarner was injured on the team’s Thursday off-day in Denver. He was taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with a sprained left shoulder as well as the rib injury.

Bumgarner was released from the hospital and the team said he was resting at their Denver-area hotel on Friday. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

The 27-year-old Bumgarner is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA this season. He lost to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Rangers release Hamilton after injury

The Texas Rangers released Josh Hamilton from his minor league contract after the veteran outfielder sustained a right knee injury while rehabilitating his left knee.

Hamilton re-signed with the Rangers in January before undergoing left knee surgery the following month. Hamilton, a five-time All-Star and the 2010 American League MVP, was placed on the disabled list at Triple-A Round Rock at the end of spring training and began rehab for his left knee.

Hamilton said he is not sure what he will do following the surgery.

Mets scratch deGrom, place two on DL

The New York Mets have a number of health issues. They scratched right-hander Jacob deGrom from Friday’s start against the Washington Nationals and placed first baseman Lucas Duda and infielder Wilmer Flores on the 10-day disabled list.

Right-hander Matt Harvey (2-0, 2.45 ERA) moved up a day to start in place of the 28-year-old deGrom (0-0, 1.89 ERA), who is nursing a stiff neck. DeGrom is expected to start Saturday’s game, but left-hander Sean Gilmartin, who joined infielder T.J. Rivera in being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, would get the start on Saturday should deGrom be unable to pitch, manager Terry Collins said.

Also, Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes will undergo an MRI on his left hamstring and Collins called the injury “a concern.” Cespedes, 31, suffered the hamstring injury while running to second base in the fifth inning Thursday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Indians activate 2B Kipnis from DL

The Cleveland Indians activated second baseman Jason Kipnis from the 10-day disabled list before their game against the Chicago White Sox.

Kipnis was in the lineup and slotted to bat sixth in his first game this season.

Before the game, manager Terry Francona said Kipnis, 30, was available to play without limitations. Kipnis was limited to two exhibition games with a right shoulder strain. He then appeared in seven rehab games with Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus beginning April 9.

To make room for Kipnis, the Indians assigned infielder Yandy Diaz to Triple-A Columbus.

Nationals activate SS Turner from DL

The Washington Nationals activated shortstop Trea Turner from the 10-day disabled list.

Turner, 23, missed the past 10 games with a hamstring injury.

Turner did not start Friday’s game but was available off the bench. Turner, who finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting last season, is hitting .158 in 19 at-bats this season.

Red Sox activate Bradley, place Holt on DL

The Boston Red Sox activated center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. prior and placed infielder Brock Holt on the 10-day disabled list.

Bradley played in just four games this season before sustaining a sprained right knee. Holt is dealing with a bout with vertigo. He told reporters that he has been experiencing “a little dizziness, a little light-headedness.”

Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts will miss Friday’s game against the Orioles due to a sore left thumb that he injured during Thursday’s contest against the Toronto Blue Jays.