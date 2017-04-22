Binghamton posts baseball sweep of UMaine

C.J. Krowiak tripled and double, scored twice and knocked in a run to lead Binghamton to a 7-4 America East victory over the University of Maine and a sweep of their Saturday doubleheader at Vestal, New York.

Binghamton won the opener 9-3.

League leader Binghamton (19-7 overall, 8-2 AE) has won six in a row while UMaine fell to 14-19 and 3-5, respectively.

The teams are scheduled to play a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday.

In the second game, Justin Drpich (2 RBIs) hit a double and a single and Posavec (2 RBIs) doubled to back the pitching of Nick Wegmann, who tossed five innings of four-hit, two-run ball in the seven-inning affair. He struck out five and walked one and only one of the runs off him was earned.

Cody Pasic belted a solo homer and singled twice for the Black Bears and Jonathan Bennett hit two singles.

John Arel (1-1) absorbed the loss for UMaine as he surrendered four runs on two hits and four walks in only one inning of work. Nick Silva went the final five innings, allowing four hits and three runs with one walk and five strikeouts.

UMaine took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the nightcap when Jeremy Pena singled, stole second and scored on an error. Pena extended his hitting streak to nine games.

But the Bearcats answered with three in the bottom of the first on Krowiak’s triple, a hit batter, a walk, Brendan Skidmore’s sacrifice fly and Drpich’s two-out two-run single.

Three walks and a wild pitch chased Arel in the second and Posavec hit a sacrifice fly off Silva.

Pasic cut the lead to 4-2 with his homer in the fifth but Binghamton responded with three in the sixth on RBI doubles by Krowiak and Posavec after Drpich had doubled and scored on a wild pitch.

UMaine parlayed a Pasic single, three walks and an error into two seventh-inning runs before Jake Miller induced Brandon Vicens to ground out with the bases loaded to end the game.

In the opener, the Bearcats scored four fourth-inning runs to erase a 2-1 deficit and they added three more in the sixth to sew up the victory.

UMaine had taken a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth on a walk, Bennett’s double, Vicens’ RBI single and Hernen Sardinas’ run-scoring double. But Binghamton answered in the bottom of the inning at the expense of losing pitcher Justin Courtney (4-4) on Greg Satriale’s base hit, a walk, Krowiak’s RBI double, Posavec’s sacrifice fly and Justin Yurchak’s two-run homer.

Binghamton touched up reliever Zach Winn for the three sixth-inning runs on a walk, a stolen base, Yurchak’s run-scoring single and Skidmore’s two-run homer.

Yurchak and Drpich each homered and had three hits. Krowiak posted a double and a single.

Nick Gallagher pitched six innings of six-hit, two-run ball for the win.

Bennett had three hits, including a double, for UMaine. Sardinas doubled and singled and Pena singled twice.