Former NFL standout to join UMaine Ring of Honor

ORONO, Maine — Former University of Maine offensive lineman Mike Flynn, a Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens, will be inducted into UMaine’s Ring of Honor this fall.
Flynn played for the Black Bears from 1992-1996 as an offensive guard and tackle and followed that up with a 10-year NFL career.
“I am excited and humbled to be inducted into the Ring of Honor,” Flynn said in a press release. “UMaine has a rich history of great football teams and players. I am so proud I was able to be a part of it.
“I would like to thank the committee for selecting me. I know it was a difficult process because of other worthy players. As an athlete, to be recognized as one of the best to play at a university is what we strive for. This induction is certainly one of the highlights of my career,” he added.
Flynn joins receiver Thurlow Cooper, linebackers John Huard and Chris Keating and head coach Harold Westerman in the Ring of Honor, which was established in 2005.
“Mike Flynn’s accomplishments at the University of Maine and in the NFL speak for themselves,” former UMaine head coach Jack Cosgrove said in the release. “Flynn made a career out of showing those who thought he couldn’t, that he could. His achievements at the highest level of our game are impressive. His NFL career remains the longest of any Black Bear and he still holds the distinction of being the only Black Bear to start in and win a Super Bowl.”
Flynn was a four-year starter at UMaine and earned All-Yankee Conference first-team honors as a senior after third-team recognition as a junior.
“My time at UMaine was probably the most enjoyable in my football career,” Flynn said. “I was young and very raw in terms of my football ability. I was lucky to have coaches in Jack Cosgrove, Joe Gilbert and Kirk Ferentz who understood the game and had the ability to teach the game. Most of what I learned at UMaine carried me through my pro career.”
Flynn signed with the Ravens in 1997 as an undrafted free agent and, following brief stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars, made his NFL debut with Baltimore in 1998.
He was the Ravens’ starting right guard on their Super Bowl championship team in 2000, and later played center.
Flynn retired in 2008, having appeared in 134 games, including 115 starts.
Flynn, a native of Agawam, Massachusetts, co-hosts “Johnston and Flynn,” a weekend radio show on Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub and is a regular contributor on Comcast SportsNet New England. He and his wife, Mary, have four sons.