Bangor softball team thumps Lewiston

BANGOR, Maine — Friday afternoon’s cold, drizzly conditions may not have been conducive to hitting, but it certainly didn’t impact the way the Bangor High School softball team swung the bats.

Junior first baseman Lindy Bezgembluk and freshman right fielder Morgan-Carter Moulton each produced four hits and two runs batted in to key the Rams’ 18-hit attack as Bangor topped Lewiston 13-1 in five innings.

The game was shortened by the 12-run mercy rule.

Bezgembluk belted a triple to go with three singles and Moulton had a double and three base hits as the Rams opened their season with a victory.

Madi Drake singled three times for Bangor and Megan Conner, winning pitcher Page Cadorette (two RBIs) and Emma Payne (two RBIs) each singled twice.

“It was nice to see offensive production from the whole lineup, not just our first couple of batters,” said senior shortstop Payne.

“We finally figured out that we need to swing for singles instead of going up there and trying to hit the crap out of the ball,” said Bezgembluk. “We hit the pitch that we were thrown and we did a good job giving each other feedback (on the Lewiston pitchers).”

Bangor scored six runs in the first inning.

Drake and Conner singled and Payne reached on an infield error to load the bases. Bezgembluk knocked in the first run with an infield single and two other runners scored on an ensuing throwing error.

Moulton doubled and Cadorette lined a two-run single to right -center. Cadorette eventually scored on an error.

“That definitely gave us a cushion so we could relax and play softball like we know how to,” said Payne.

Bangor scored two more in the second on singles by Payne, Bezgembluk and Moulton (RBI) and a wild pitch.

The Rams pushed across four more in the third on one-out singles by Drake and Conner, a wild pitch, Payne’s two-run single, Bezgembluk’s long RBI triple to right and Moulton’s RBI single.

Lewiston scored its lone run in the fifth on singles by Emily Mousseau and Kacey Hopper and two groundouts. Maegan Gosselin picked up the RBI with a grounder to the mound.

Bangor ended the game in the bottom of the fifth on singles by Bezgembluk, Moulton and Cadorette and a wild pitch.

Cadorette went the distance for the win. She allowed four singles over five innings. She struck out one and walked one.

“It’s always hard when it’s raining but I think I did well battling the conditions as did the Lewiston pitchers,” said Cadorette.

“Page did a good job letting her defense do the work and we played nice solid defense behind her,” said Payne.

Bangor played errorless ball.

“Page did her job,” said Bangor coach Don Stanhope. “That’s the type of pitcher she is. She is very workmanlike. She hit her spots and she knows when to throw her drop ball to get ground-ball outs.”

Stanhope added that he was happy with his team’s performance.

“I was very pleased with the energy out of the dugout for the entire game, no matter the score. Our hitters attacked the ball today,” said Stanhope.

In addition to Mousseau and Hopper, Jordyn Rubin and losing pitcher Jordan Mynahan also had singles for the Blue Devils (1-1).

Both teams will be in action again on Monday as Bangor will host archrival Brewer at 4:15 p.m. while Lewiston will entertain Oxford Hills of South Paris at 4.