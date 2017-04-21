Friday’s Bangor-Lewiston softball summary

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
BANGOR 13, LEWISTON 1 (5 inns.)
Lewiston (1-0) 000 01 — 1 4 3
Bangor (1-1) 624 01 — 13 18 0
Mynahan, Cyr (2) and Gosselin; Cadorette and Kimball
E: Hopper 2, Poulin; 2B: Moulton; 3B: Bezgembluk; LOB: Lewiston 3; Bangor 8; PB: Gosselin; SB: Mercier; Cadorette, Bezgembluk, Andrews;
Repeat hitters: none; Bezgembluk 4, Moulton 4, Drake 3, Conner 2, Payne 2, Cadorette 2; RBI: Gosselin; Bezgembluk 2, Cadorette 2, Payne 2, Moulton 2
Win: Cadorette (1-0); Mynahan (0-1); K: Cadorette 1; Mynahan 1, Cyr 3;
BB: Mynahan 1, Cadorette 1; WP: Cyr 2
Time: 1:45 Att: 30 (est.)