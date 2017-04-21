UMaine-Farmington hires new men’s soccer coach

The University of Maine at Farmington has hired a new men’s soccer coach, the school announced on Friday.

Nathan Kronewetter, who comes to the school from California State University-Monterey Bay, will begin his duties on May 1.

“Coach Kronewetter brings a wealth of experience, having coached both men and women at virtually all collegiate and club levels,” UMF athletic director Julie Davis said in a statement. “He is grounded in Division III philosophy and embraces our mission and values at their core. He connected very well with the faculty, staff and team during the search process. We are excited for him to begin.”

Kronewetter served as an assistant and interim head soccer coach with Cal State-Monterey Bay’s women’s program.

“I am very honored that I have the privilege to lead the next chapter in development and growth of the men’s soccer program at the University of Maine at Farmington,” Kronewetter said. “It was very clear from the start that my values parallel the vision at Farmington and I am excited to help the student-athletes progress as young adults and as ambassadors for the Farmington community. I would like to acknowledge and thank Julie Davis for all of her efforts and honesty throughout the process, as well as all of the faculty and staff who made it possible for me to join the UMF family.”

The UMF release said Kronewetter was chosen, “after an intensive search with a deep number of applicants.”

Kronewetter replaces Tommy DiNuzzo, who accepted a coaching position at Hampton-Sidney College in his native Virginia earlier this spring.

Kronewetter also has Division I experience, as his coaching resume includes a stint as an assistant at Bryant University in Rhode Island, where he was in charge of recruiting. He also served as the men’s club coach at the University of Colorado during the 1999-2000 season.

He has also spent time at Ohio Wesleyan University and Western State Colorado University.

Kronewetter’s first NCAA head coaching stint came at Alma College in Michigan, where he was the men’s soccer coach for four seasons.

Kronewetter also has experience coaching on the international and premiere club levels.