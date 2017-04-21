Up to half a foot of snow, minor flooding possible for northern Maine

BANGOR, Maine — People who live in northern and central Maine might want to keep their shovels handy for a little while longer.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for the weekend called for rain Friday changing to snow overnight in northern Maine and a mix of rain and snow for points south, including the Bangor region.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue through Saturday, with snow in the north and cold rain along the coast.

Between 3 and 6 inches of wet snow are expected in northern Maine, Victor Nouhan, a lead forecaster for the weather service’s Caribou office, said Friday evening.

The St. John Valley and most of the Aroostook River basin are expect to see the most snow, he said.

Snow in mid-April is not out of the ordinary for Maine, Nouhan said.

“Last year on May 16th we had — it was localized and concentrated in northeastern Maine — 5 to 8 inches so this is not unusual,” Nouhan said of the late season snow forecast.

He noted that snow can fall at the top of the state’s tallest mountains as late as June or even in July. Back in the day on top of Mount Katahdin, Caribou saw a trace of snow as late as June 8 in 2000.

Also in effect over the weekend is a flood warning for the Mattawamkeag River above Mattawamkeag, the weather service said.

Minor flooding was expected to occur on Bancroft Road, between Wytopitlock and Danforth.