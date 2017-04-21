State police seek help in nearly 25-year-old homicide case

LIMINGTON, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a nearly 25-year-old homicide case.

The renewed push for information is part of a recent initiative of the state’s new cold-case squad to post information about old cases around the time of their anniversary.

Susan Hannah, 22, was last seen April 19, 1992 at The Whaler, an Old Orchard Beach bar, the state police posted on Facebook. Her skeletal remains were found along a logging road in Limington 18 months later.

Her mother reported her missing the next day, and her body was discovered on Nov. 14, 1993, in the woods off Route 117, police said.

At the time, Hannah was separated from her husband and living with her mother in Scarborough, police said.

She was going through a divorce and had filed for a protection from abuse order against her husband, according to Bangor Daily News archives. He was interviewed numerous times by detectives, but was never charged.

Hannah had told her mother that she was going for a walk along the beach and would be “right back.” She never returned. It was the day before Easter 1992. Friends said they saw her that evening at bars in South Portland and Old Orchard Beach, according to BDN archives.

There are approximately 100 unsolved homicide cases in Maine, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The arrest of a Farmington man in the death of his son nearly 38 years ago is the unit’s first arrest since forming last year.

Anyone with any information about the death of Susan Hannah, can contact the Maine State Police, Major Crimes Unit-South at 657-3030, or use the online Maine State Police tip form.