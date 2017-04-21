Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr., 72, found dead

Cuba Gooding Sr., in a July 15, 2013, file image on stage at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, was found dead on Thursday, April 20, 2017. He was 72.
Scott Mitchell | TNS
Cuba Gooding Sr., in a July 15, 2013, file image on stage at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, was found dead on Thursday, April 20, 2017. He was 72.
By Reuters
Posted April 21, 2017, at 6:22 a.m.

Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in Los Angeles, according to ABC. He was 72 .

The soul singer reportedly was found inside his car in Woodland Hills, California, at 12:58 p.m. Thursday, but he could not be resuscitated by CPR. A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Fire Department would not confirm Gooding Sr.’s identity, but confirmed to Variety they responded to a call on Ventura Boulevard and determined the death of an adult male at that same time.

The 72-year-old was most famous for his 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool,” as the lead singer of the band The Main Ingredient.

But he may best be known as the father of his namesake, Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr., as well as three other children.

ABC says that police are still investigating the cause of death.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Embattled Maine jail leader resigns amid new woes after OUI arrestEmbattled Maine jail leader resigns amid new woes after OUI arrest
  2. Here are some of the insults Stephen King has aimed at President Trump since the inaugurationHere are some of the insults Stephen King has aimed at President Trump since the inauguration
  3. Orland man killed in crash on Route 1A in HoldenOrland man killed in crash on Route 1A in Holden
  4. Police identify body found in Brewer woods by Wal-Mart
  5. Audit rips board for Camden Snow Bowl’s ‘terribly mismanaged’ redevelopmentAudit rips board for Camden Snow Bowl’s ‘terribly mismanaged’ redevelopment