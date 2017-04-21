Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr., 72, found dead

Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in Los Angeles, according to ABC. He was 72 .

The soul singer reportedly was found inside his car in Woodland Hills, California, at 12:58 p.m. Thursday, but he could not be resuscitated by CPR. A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Fire Department would not confirm Gooding Sr.’s identity, but confirmed to Variety they responded to a call on Ventura Boulevard and determined the death of an adult male at that same time.

The 72-year-old was most famous for his 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool,” as the lead singer of the band The Main Ingredient.

But he may best be known as the father of his namesake, Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr., as well as three other children.

ABC says that police are still investigating the cause of death.