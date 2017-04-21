Newcastle man indicted for December assault with stun gun

BOWDOIN, Maine — A 36-year-old Newcastle man has been indicted by a Sagadahoc County grand jury after he was arrested in December and charged with attempting to strangle his girlfriend with a cord and allegedly using a stun gun on her.

Christopher I. Maclennan was arrested Dec. 18 by Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputies and charged with Class B felony domestic violence aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal restraint and domestic violence terrorizing, Chief Deputy Brett Strout said at the time.

He was indicted on an additional count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal use of an electronic weapon, a misdemeanor, according to court records.

The alleged victim, a 32-year-old woman, was found by two drivers standing in the middle of Route 201 at about 4:20 p.m. that day.

Sgt. Dale Hamilton of the sheriff’s office arrived at the scene shortly after and was told by the alleged victim that while in a vehicle with Maclennan that afternoon, he attempted to strangle her with a cord and then used either a Taser or a stun gun on her, Strout said in a release.

The woman said she escaped from the car after Maclennan later pulled to the right side of the roadway, and Maclellan then drove north on Route 201. She was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick for treatment of injuries consistent with what she originally reported, Strout said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.