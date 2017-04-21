Hancock County couple dies in South Carolina crash

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted April 21, 2017, at 8:18 a.m.

HANCOCK, Maine — A crash in South Carolina claimed the lives of a Hancock County couple tied to a popular Route 1 restaurant.

Layn Wilbur, 44, of Hancock and Cinnamon Riddell, 45, of Sullivan died in the Monday night crash on Interstate 95 in Florence, South Carolina, according to a local news station.

Wilbur and Riddell were driving back to Maine when another vehicle blew a tire and struck the couple’s minivan, sending it into the median. Two others in the minivan were taken to the hospital with injuries, as were two people in the second vehicle, according to South Carolina media.

Wilbur was the son of the owners of Ruth and Wimpy’s, an eatery in Hancock known for the large red fiberglass lobster out front.

“Our hearts are heavy,” the owners said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The restaurant was scheduled to open on April 27 for its 28th year but has pushed that date back because the family is making arrangements in South Carolina. The new open date hasn’t been set.

