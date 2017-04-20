UMaine notches baseball win over UMaine-Farmington

The University of Maine pounded out 13 hits and sophomore shortstop Jeremy Pena had his fourth straight three-hit game as the Black Bears beat Division III University of Maine-Farmington 12-2 at Mahaney Diamond in Orono on Wednesday.

UMaine has now won four in a row and eight of its last 10 to improve its record to 14-17.

UMaine Farmington is now 2-15 after losing its eighth straight game.

Pena had a double and two singles and extended his hitting streak to seven games (16-for-33, .485). Sophomore left fielder Colin Ridley also upped his hitting streak to seven games with a single (8-for-24, .333). Ridley drove in a pair of runs.

Jon Bennett hit a two-run homer and also had a single and knocked in three runs. Brandon Vicens doubled and singled.

Trevor Hisle doubled for UMF and Ryan Pratt had a run-scoring single. Jake Bessey had a single and a run-scoring groundout.

UMaine took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Pena’s opposite-field double to right, Chris Bec’s single, an error, a balk and Bennett’s RBI single.

UMaine expanded it to 5-0 in the third on Bennett’s homer and an error that allowed Vicens to score after he singled and moved to third on a passed ball and fly out.

The Black Bears blew the game open with six runs in the fifth. Tyler Schwanz had a three-run triple and Ridley hit a two-run single in the fifth.

Eight pitchers scattered eight hits for the Black Bears and Chris Murphy, who has been plagued by wildness, tossed two innings of one-hit shutout relief with one walk and two strikeouts. He had walked 11 in 4 ⅔ innings entering the outing.

UMaine interim head coach Nick Derba said the two bright spots were Murphy and Vicens.

“Murphy threw strikes and Vicens hit the ball hard four times,” said Derba. “We need to get Brandon going.”

Derba was also pleased to see Pena continue his hitting tear and said one of the keys has been the fact he has been hitting the ball to the opposite field.

“Earlier in the season, he had been pulling off the ball,” said Derba.

UMaine will return to America East play this weekend when they visit Binghamton (New York) for a three-game set with a noon doubleheader on Saturday and a single game on Sunday at 1 p.m.