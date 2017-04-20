On Deck, a sports calendar for April 20, 2017

ADVENTURE RACING

BRADLEY — Spring Runs 5K Cross Country Race, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20. The Maine Forest and Logging Museum (aka Leonard’s Mills), located off Rt. 178, 1 1/4 miles down the Government Road. Contact www.maineforestandloggingmuseum.org.

BASKETBALL

GREENVILLE — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, June 26-28, at Greenville High School, 9 a.m. to noon, boys and girls entering grades 2-8, $75 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister by email at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

WINTERPORT — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, June 26-30, at Wagner Middle School, 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m., boys and girls entering pre-K to 2, $60 per player, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., boys and girls entering grades 3-56, $80 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister by email at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

GLENBURN — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, July 10-14 at Glenburn Elementary School, 9 a.m. to noon for boys and girls entering grades 2-8, $130 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

CANOE RACING

GUILFORD and DOVER-FOXCROFT — The 45th annual Kiwanis Piscataquis River Race, 10 a.m., Saturday, April 22, starts at athletic field in Guilford, 7 miles to Foxcroft Academy in Dover-Foxcroft. Registration 8-9:30 a.m., $30 day of race, $20 early bird. Class II whitewater. Hot food at start and finish. Gas card raffle. Contact Jeff Kelley at 717-5974. Visit www.doverfoxcroftkiwanis.org .

FOOTBALL

ORONO — The University of Maine football team is offering four camps, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, during the summer of 2017. Black Bears will host two overnight camps at Alfond Stadium. Overnight high school camp for grades 9-12, helmets and shoulder pads, June 23-25; Overnight youth camp, grades 4-8, no helmets or shoulder pads, June 26-28; two, one-day camps: Big Man Academy, grades 9-12, on July 28, and Skills Camp, grades 9-12, on July 29, at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. Registration open. Camps fill quickly. Contact assistant coach Mike Ryan at michael.f.ryan@maine.edu or 581-1091

BANGOR — Husson University’s second annual Gabby Price Youth Football Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., July 18-20. The camp will provide each participant with instruction in throwing, catching, kicking, blocking and non-contact form tackling. The Youth Football Camp is a non-contact camp designed for participants entering grades 3-8. The fee is $115. Instruction from the two-time Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Champion Husson University football coaching staff, lunch in the dining commons each day, a camp T-shirt and daily pool access. Contact assistant head football coach Nat Clark at 941-7029 or clarkna@husson.ed

GOLF

BETHEL — 28th annual Bethel Area Chamber Golf Classic, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, June 19, Bethel Inn Resort, 29 Broad St. Four-person scramble, awards for first and second gross, low net and mixed teams. Prizes for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive and putting. Preregistration required. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce 824-2282. www.bethelmaine.com

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 20th annual Fort Fairfield Athletic Boosters Club Memorial Day Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, May 27, ​at Aroostook Valley Country Club, 399 Russell Road. Four-person scramble with noon (U.S. time) shotgun start. Registration 11-11:45 a.m. Field limited to 40 teams. Entry fee is $65 per person and includes a steak or chicken barbecue. There will be a men’s, women’s and mixed divisions (two men, two women). More than $5,000 in prizes to top 10 net teams and top four gross teams. Golfers will have a chance to win a 2017 Honda Civic for a hole-in-one, and a $10,000 cash hole-in-one. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email lgardner@msad20.org for information.

BANGOR — Professional Golf Association professionals in the Greater Bangor area are offering PGA Junior League Golf, a fun and social opportunity that gives boys and girls, ages 13 and under, of all abilities the opportunity to learn, play and enjoy golf. Facilities hosting PGA Junior League Golf including Bangor Municipal Golf Course and J.W. Parks Golf Course in Pittsfield. Parents can visit PGAJLG.com/TeamGolf, click “Find a Team” or “Sign Up,” search by the facility names or by ZIP code and register for the team of their choice. PGA Junior League Golf takes a team approach to the game. Like other recreational youth sports, kids wear numbered jerseys and play on teams with friends utilizing a scramble.

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s 24th annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament on June 6, at Kebo Valley Golf Club, will benefit Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor. Call Cathy Planchart, at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, 667-0660, ext. 14655.

OAKLAND — 15th annual Golf Fore a Cause tournament will be held Monday, June 12, at Waterville Country Club, 39 Country Club Road, to benefit all Spectrum Generations programs and services. Check-in 9 a.m., tee time 10 a.m. Group still is accepting sponsorships, auction items, and teams and individuals to play. cost is $100 per individual, $400 per team for shotgun scramble; discount available for Waterville Country Club members. Includes 18 holes with cart, gift bags, awards barbecue; contests for long drive, accurate drive, putting and the chance to win a car sponsored by Central Maine Motors Auto Group for a hole-in-one. Sign up for the tournament at spectrumgenerations.org/golf or by contacting Amanda Loubier at aloubier@spectrumgenerations.org or 620-1677.

GYMNASTICS

OLD TOWN — Old Town-Orono YMCA Tumbling Clinic for ages 8-18 of all levels of ability with trained gymnastics coaches will teach proper tumbling technique to help improve current skills and assist with accomplishing new ones, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Sunday, April 23, at the YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave. Drills will be based on current tumbling level and include: Focus on correct form and technique; progressive training on back tumbling skills; assistance with running tumbling; opportunity to master the skill you are struggling with. $15 preregistration; $20 same-day registration. Register by calling 827-9622 or visit Old Town-Orono YMCA at 472 Stillwater Ave., Old Town.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer is running numerous programs, leagues, camps and clinics for both youth and adults throughout the spring and summer months. For a complete list and information on these programs please visit penobscoticearena.org or E-mail: penobscoticearena@gmail.com

BREWER — University of Maine Friends of Maine Hockey banquet and auction, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Jeff’s Catering, 15 Littlefield Road. Cocktails at 5:30 p.m., followed by buffet dinner and award presentations. Open to the public. All funds benefit the men’s ice hockey program. Meet team members, coaches and hockey enthusiasts. Tickets $45 or $360 for table of eight. Reservations must be made by April 28. For information, 949-4745; our.umaine.edu/hockeybanquet

MOTORSPORTS

HERMON — Monster Jam scheduled 7 p.m. Friday, June 2; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, pit party 10:30 a.m.-noon; and 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4, pit party 10:30 a.m.-noon, atr Speedway 95, 1070 Odlin Road. Tickets $20, $10 for kids, at Speedway 95, MonsterJam.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. Competitors will include: Grave Digger, Northern Nightmare, MM Dalmatian, Dragon, Razin Kane, Jester, Stringer and Master of Disaster.

ROAD RACING

BANGOR — Husson University Donut Run 2017, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, Husson University Newman Gym, 1 College Circle. Mile Donut Run (run half-mile, eat Dunkin’ Donut, run half-mile) $20, $15 for high school/college students day of race. Includes Husson T-shirt and donuts to first 40 registrants. Race-day registration begins at 3 p.m. Munchkin Mile for age 13 and under, 4:45 p.m., race T-shirts Dunkin’ Munchkins to first 40 registrants. Registration forms can be found at: Sub5.com, Newman Gym in track and field Office, Broadway Dunkin’ Donuts, Husson track and XC webpage, Sterling Pingree, coordinator of student activities, in 104A Peabody Hall. For information, email Kate Goupee at lilliek@husson.edu or call 852-3887.

MILBRIDGE — The annual Elaine Hill “Love a Nurse” 5k Walk/Run will be held 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Milbridge Town Marina, Bayview Street. Organized by the Women’s Health Resource Library, the “Love a Nurse” 5K coincides with Nurses Week and will raise funds for Elaine Hill Memorial Nursing Scholarship. Kids 1-Mile Fun Run at 9:30 a.m., 5K Walk/Run at 10 a.m. Awards and postrace refreshments. Online registration available until May 4, but preregistration by April 15 guarantees 5K participants a race T-shirt and free face painting by Maeve Perry for Fun Run participants. Race-day registration and check-in, 8:45 am. Fees are $15 for the 5K and $5 for Fun Run.

CASTINE — The Town of Castine will hold the Baron’s 5K Run 8-10 a.m. as part of its multi-day Bastille Day Celebration on July 15. Registration opens at 8 a.m., the race begins at 9 a.m. Race information at http://castine.me.us/welcome/special-events-in-castine/

AMHERST — Airline TrAle 5K/10K Run or Walk benefiting Sarah’s House, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, starting from Airline Brewing Company, 22 Mill Lane. 10K course takes runners from the brewery to the scenic trails of the Amherst Mountains Community Forest, including Ducktail Pond. Expect to be challenged with hills, mud and technical trails. The 5K course takes competitors through the scenic woods adjacent to the brewery. Sign up at https://www.runreg.com/airline-trale-5k10k .

BANGOR — Epic Sports’ Rabbit Run, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Bangor City Forest, Kittredge Road. The 5-mile-plus trail run will feature roots and rocks and maybe a little mud. Prizes. Register online at www.epicsportsofmaine.com, in the store, or by mail. Proceeds benefit Bangor Humane Society and Clifton Climbers Alliance.

PROSPECT HARBOR — The Acadian Community Women’s Club’s Moms on the Run 5K race to raise money for its scholarship funds will be held 9 a.m. Sunday, May 14, starting from Peninsula Grammar School, 71 Main St. Race is open to runners and walkers. Preregister by May 5 on the club’s Facebook page. Free T-shirts for the first 25 moms to sign up. Race-day registration 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Peninsula Grammar School. There is a one-mile fun run at 8:30 a.m. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and follows a route through Prospect Harbor. Call 963-2036 for information.

ROLLER DERBY

ROCKPORT — Fresh Meat Program 2017 Rock Coast Rollers to teach people how to participate in roller derby, 9:45-11:45 a.m. Sundays, and 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 23-Aug. 17, Midcoast Recreation Center, 535 West St., Route 90. Contact Rockcoastrollers.training@gmail.com for information. Cost of program is $120.

SOCCER

BANGOR — The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for its 2017 Mighty Mite Soccer program, an introductory program for children ages 2-6 and parents to learn fun drills and games to learn the sport. Mighty Mites will be held Monday, April 24, Wednesday, April 26, and Monday, May 1. Fee is $20 for residents and $30 for nonresidents, and includes a soccer ball to keep.

FARMINGTON — University of Maine at Farmington head women’s soccer coach Molly Wilkie has announced the dates for the 2017 Summer Camp as June 20-24. The co-ed camp will have an emphasis on player development and is intended for all skill levels. Staff will consist of UMF players and coaches and outstanding college, high school and youth soccer coaches. The half-day camp focuses on players having fun while learning basic skills in an atmosphere that builds self-confidence and teaches good sportsmanship. The curriculum will encourage the development of the youth soccer player (ages 5-7). A variety of games will be used to teach ball control and small-group interaction. The full-day camp focuses on player development. The curriculum is intended for youth players (ages 8-18) who want to go beyond basic skills training. Players will be exposed to advanced technical and tactical skills training as well as position play, getting the players ready for the competitive season. The easiest way to register for camp is to visit www.goUMFbeavers.com/camps. Call 778-7147 for information.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

GARDINER — Special Olympics Maine will offer its first Central Maine Young Athletes Festival for children ages 2½-10 who have intellectual disabilities or autism, 9-11 a.m., Friday, May 19, at Gardiner Area High School, 40 West Hill Road. It will be conducted by Special Olympics Maine and high school students and educators from the area, and is free to participants. Young Athletes is an introduction to the sports offered by Special Olympics. Participants will learn about catching, balance, striking, kicking, jumping, throwing and more. Gardiner High School students will run the children through a variety of fun, sports skills stations. The children will have a chance to enjoy parachute time, bubbles, face painting, a snack, music and more. Each participating child will receive a T-shirt, Cinch Sack, and a medal at the end. Special Olympics started Young Athletes programs in Maine five years ago and hopes to expand this free program into all Maine communities. A similar event will be held 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 12, in Southern Maine at Frank Harrison Middle School in Yarmouth.

TRIATHLON

BRUNSWICK — The Polar Bear Triathlon/Duathlon will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, May 6, at Bowdoin College. It will include a 575-yard pool swim, 11.5-mile country road bike loop, and a three-mile neighborhood and trail run. Register at tri-maine.com

BETHEL — 26th annual Maine State Sprint Triathlon 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, with a 750-meter swim at Songo Pond, 24K bike on scenic country roads, and a 5.8K cross-country run, starting at the Bethel Inn Lake House. Teams or individuals. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce, 824-2282, www.mainestatetriathlon.com.