Maine Maritime women’s lacrosse rolls past Thomas

Posted April 20, 2017, at 6:48 a.m.

CASTINE, Maine — Tori Cooper scored a single-game record seven goals and handed out an assist as Maine Maritime Academy defeated Thomas College 16-4 in a women’s lacrosse match Wednesday.

Madison Berry tallied three goals and two assists for the Mariners while Briana Obshatkin had two goals plus an assist.

Samantha Greenlaw’s two goals paced Thomas.

Sierra James came up with six saves for the Mariners while Sydni Collier made 11 saves for Thomas.

The Mariners improve to 6-4 while the Terriers fall to 2-9.

 

