Red Sox beat Blue Jays on Betts’ RBIs in 10th

TORONTO — Mookie Betts hit a three-run double against Jason Grilli in the 10th inning and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 Thursday afternoon.

The Red Sox (10-6) took the rubber match of the three-game series with the Blue Jays (3-12).

After the Red Sox took a 1-0 lead in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by Xander Bogaerts against Roberto Osuna, Kendrys Morales tied the game when he led off the bottom of the ninth with a homer off closer Craig Kimbrel (1-0).

Kimbrel pitched a perfect bottom of the 10th to get the win.

Red Sox starter Chris Sale struck out 13 in eight scoreless innings in which he allowed four hits and one walk.

Toronto’s Marco Estrada pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks. He had seven strikeouts.

Joe Biagini pitched a perfect seventh for Toronto.

Joe Smith struck out two batters in setting Boston down in order in the eighth.

Osuna gave up a two-out double to right center to Mitch Moreland in the ninth. Bogaerts followed with a single down the right-field line to score the Moreland with the first run of the game.

Right fielder Jose Bautista threw out Bogaerts at second as he tried for a double.

Morales hit his third homer of the season on a 1-0 pitch from Kimbrel to tie the game.

Grilli (0-2) walked Sandy Leon with one out in the 10th inning and Brock Holt singled him to second. Marco Hernandez ran for Leon. Dustin Pedroia fouled out to third. Andrew Benintendi walked to load the bases. Betts cleared the bases with a double to left.

The Blue Jays were the first team to get a runner as far as third base in the game when Justin Smoak singled with one out in the fourth, took second on a walk to Steve Pearce and moved up a base when Darwin Barney’s grounder forced Pearce at third. Jarrod Saltalamacchia struck out to end the inning.

Betts reached third for Boston in the sixth on a walk and two stolen bases before Hanley Ramirez flied out to center.

NOTES: Boston OF Mookie Betts struck out in the fourth inning Wednesday to end a streak of 129 consecutive regular-season plate appearances without a strikeout dating to Sept. 12, spanning 29 games. It was the longest streak in the majors since OF Juan Pierre went 147 plate appearances without a strikeout in 2004. …Toronto CF Kevin Pillar singled in the eighth to extend his hit streak to eight games. …Toronto opens a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels Friday with RHP Mat Latos (season debut) called up from Triple-A Buffalo to start against Angels RHP Alex Meyer (season debut). …The Blue Jays will recall RHP Casey Lawrence from Buffalo to start Saturday against the Angels. …The Red Sox will start LHP Drew Pomeranz (1-0, 5.23 ERA) Friday in Baltimore against Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (2-1, 1.86 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series.