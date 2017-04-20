Trump nominates former senator Scott Brown as ambassador to New Zealand

By John Wagner, Washington Post
President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the nomination of Scott Brown, a former senator from Massachusetts who later unsuccessfully sought a Senate seat from New Hampshire, as his ambassador to New Zealand.

Brown, who more recently has served a commentator for Fox News, endorsed Trump at a key point in the 2016 Republican nominating contest, after Trump had lost the Iowa caucuses to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and just ahead of the New Hampshire primary, in which Trump prevailed.

Brown, 57, burst onto the national stage in 2010 when he unexpectedly won a special Senate election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass. He was defeated in 2012 by now-Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Brown subsequently moved to New Hampshire, where he unsuccessfully challenged Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

Brown has a colorful past, including working as a model — something the New Zealand Herald seized upon in a recent story about rumors of Trump tapping him for the post.

“Man tipped for US ambassador role in NZ a former nude model who supports waterboarding,” a headline in the publication said.

Brown’s position requires Senate confirmation.

 

