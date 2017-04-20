Free marijuana draws hundreds to downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Instead of Ash Wednesday, it was more like Hash Thursday as Maine’s high priest of weed, Crash Barry, handed out free marijuana, along with copies of his new book “Marijuana Valley,” in Monument Square at high noon. An orderly line of hundreds stretched out from his small table under the Civil War victory statue.

To get the free sample, all you had to do was prove you were over 21 and say the magic, not-so-secret password “cannabis liberation.”

The date was, of course, 4/20.

“I’m giving everybody a present of a book and one gram of cannabis in celebration of Maine’s first, legal 4/20, which is kind of like Christmas, Easter, New Years and St. Patrick’s Day all rolled together for the cannabis community,” said Barry.

When Barry ran out of the 225 individually-packaged samples, he began giving out loose buds from his own stash. The remaining line of about 50 people cheered this move. When that was gone, Barry gave handed the throng a foot-long joint to share amongst themselves.

