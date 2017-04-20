Free marijuana draws hundreds to downtown Portland

Crash Barry, a pot activist from western Maine, hands out free marijuana and copies of his books in Portland's Monument Square on Thursday, 4/20.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Crash Barry, a pot activist from western Maine, hands out free marijuana and copies of his books in Portland's Monument Square on Thursday, 4/20.
Robert Chute (right) and a man who only gave his name as Michael L. light up a large joint in Portland's Monument Square on Thursday afternoon, 4/20. The weed was a gift to the crowd from legalization activist Crash Berry who also handed out free copies of his latest book &quotMarijuana Valley."
Troy R. Bennett
Robert Chute (right) and a man who only gave his name as Michael L. light up a large joint in Portland's Monument Square on Thursday afternoon, 4/20. The weed was a gift to the crowd from legalization activist Crash Berry who also handed out free copies of his latest book "Marijuana Valley."
Marina Lewis smokes a joint in Portland's Monument Square on Thursday, 4/20. She said it helps her with chronic back pain.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Marina Lewis smokes a joint in Portland's Monument Square on Thursday, 4/20. She said it helps her with chronic back pain.
Robert Chute (right) and a man who only gave his name as Michael L. light up a large joint in Portland's Monument Square on Thursday afternoon, 4/20. The weed was a gift to the crowd from legalization activist Crash Berry who also handed out free copies of his latest book &quotMarijuana Valley."
Troy R. Bennett
Robert Chute (right) and a man who only gave his name as Michael L. light up a large joint in Portland's Monument Square on Thursday afternoon, 4/20. The weed was a gift to the crowd from legalization activist Crash Berry who also handed out free copies of his latest book "Marijuana Valley."
Maine marijuana activist Crash Barry hands out free weed in Portland's Monument Square on Thursday, 4/20. He also gave away copies of his latest book &quotMarijuana Valley."
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Maine marijuana activist Crash Barry hands out free weed in Portland's Monument Square on Thursday, 4/20. He also gave away copies of his latest book "Marijuana Valley."
Robert Chute (right) and a man who only gave his name as Michael L. light up a large joint in Portland's Monument Square on Thursday afternoon, 4/20. The weed was a gift to the crowd from legalization activist Crash Barry who also handed out free copies of his latest book &quotMarijuana Valley."
Troy R. Bennett
Robert Chute (right) and a man who only gave his name as Michael L. light up a large joint in Portland's Monument Square on Thursday afternoon, 4/20. The weed was a gift to the crowd from legalization activist Crash Barry who also handed out free copies of his latest book "Marijuana Valley."
By Troy R. Bennett, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter
Posted April 20, 2017, at 2:58 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — Instead of Ash Wednesday, it was more like Hash Thursday as Maine’s high priest of weed, Crash Barry, handed out free marijuana, along with copies of his new book “Marijuana Valley,” in Monument Square at high noon. An orderly line of hundreds stretched out from his small table under the Civil War victory statue.

To get the free sample, all you had to do was prove you were over 21 and say the magic, not-so-secret password “cannabis liberation.”

The date was, of course, 4/20.

“I’m giving everybody a present of a book and one gram of cannabis in celebration of Maine’s first, legal 4/20, which is kind of like Christmas, Easter, New Years and St. Patrick’s Day all rolled together for the cannabis community,” said Barry.

When Barry ran out of the 225 individually-packaged samples, he began giving out loose buds from his own stash. The remaining line of about 50 people cheered this move. When that was gone, Barry gave handed the throng a foot-long joint to share amongst themselves.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Ex-manager of Bangor restaurant claims he was fired illegally over military leaveEx-manager of Bangor restaurant claims he was fired illegally over military leave
  2. Argument between husband, boyfriend preceded Easter shooting, wife saysArgument between husband, boyfriend preceded Easter shooting, wife says
  3. Moose on a mission ties up traffic on busy Maine bridgeMoose on a mission ties up traffic on busy Maine bridge
  4. ‘All lives matter,’ LePage tells protesters at USM‘All lives matter,’ LePage tells protesters at USM
  5. Embattled Maine jail leader resigns amid new woes after OUI arrestEmbattled Maine jail leader resigns amid new woes after OUI arrest

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs