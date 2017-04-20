Fire marshals seek cause of blaze that destroyed Richmond home

By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Posted April 20, 2017, at 10:08 a.m.

RICHMOND, Maine — Firefighters from nine communities battled a stubborn fire Wednesday afternoon on Hurley Drive in Richmond but were unable to save the two-story home.

Crews arrived just after 3 p.m. to find the heavy fire in the house, with smoke coming from the roof and rear of the building, Richmond Fire Chief Matt Roberge said Thursday.

“It took the team about an hour and a half or so” to knock it down, Roberge said. “There was heavy fire in the attic that was hard to get to, so we used Gardiner’s ladder truck to get into the roof to get to the fire.”

Roberge said a good portion of the structure is still standing, “but for the most part it will need to be rebuilt.”

No one was home at the time, he said. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was notified.

The home was owned by Brian Hurley, according to Roberge.

In addition to Gardiner, the Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Dresden, Wiscasset, Woolwich, Pittston and Litchfield fire departments assisted Richmond at the scene.

 

