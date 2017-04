HOLDEN, Maine — Police are at the scene of a fatal crash on Route 1A in Holden, a Penobscot County Regional Communications Center dispatcher confirmed late Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened about 4:45 p.m., the dispatcher said. The road is closed at the crash site in front of Maine Military Supply and is expected to remain closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

