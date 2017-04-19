Stray bullets shatter windows at Lewiston library

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department is searching for suspects after stray bullets struck the library on Sunday night.

Police said shots were fired from the Park Street Alley behind city hall, sending stray bullets into the Lewiston Public Library. One hit the side of the building, while two others shattered windows.

“It’s a real community crossroads and it’s very unfortunate,” said library Director Rick Speer.

The popular community gathering spot was caught in the crossfire.

“I think it’s very lucky that no one was hurt or harmed or even in the building,” said Alex Robinson, who was browsing books on Tuesday.

Lewiston police Lieutenant David St. Pierre said the library was closed when gunshots were fired shortly after 10 p.m. on Easter Sunday in the dense downtown area.

“Nobody was struck. Nobody was injured, but there’s a lot of buildings here — a lot of tenement buildings and apartments,” said St. Pierre. “People certainly could have been injured.”

Speer wants people to know the library is still a safe place.

“(It’s) kind of devastating,” Speer said. “You know, it was not a shot at the library. The shooting happened a block away, but it’s unfortunate it hit here and the publicity for both Lewiston and the library is really unfortunate.”

Robinson said it won’t keep him away. “I like to read and nothing is gonna stop me,” he said.

While Speer deals with the damage, police are searching for the people responsible and hoping surveillance cameras will help.

“Fortunately in today’s day and age, a lot of businesses do have video available. It’s just a matter of getting them to download it for us,” St. Pierre said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lewiston Police Department.