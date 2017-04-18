UMaine cruises to baseball victory over Thomas College

Sophomore shortstop Jeremy Pena had his third consecutive three-hit game and sophomore left fielder Colin Ridley a grand slam as the University of Maine beat Division III Thomas College of Waterville 11-3 at Mahaney Diamond on Tuesday.

Pena had a bases-loaded triple in the second inning and scored on an ensuing throwing error to erase a 1-0 deficit.

The rally began after two were out when Hernen Sardinas singled, Caleb Kerbs doubled and Cody Pasic was hit by a pitch.

Ridley’s home run over the hedge in right expanded the lead to 8-1 in the fourth inning and followed a walk and bunt singles by Pasic and Pena.

The Black Bears (13-17) added three insurance runs in the sixth inning.

Pena, who had two singles to go with his triple, and Ridley, who had a base hit along with his homer, each extended his hitting streaks to six games.

Pena is 13-for-28 during his tear (.464) while Ridley is 7-for-20 (.350).

Kerbs hit a double and single.

Grant Corbett rapped two doubles for Thomas (3-24) and Darren Kelly singled twice.

Bangor freshman lefty Trevor DeLaite was credited with his first win as he went the first four innings, allowing four hits and an unearned run. He struck out three and walked one.

Zach Winn pitched two innings of one-hit shutout ball, Ryan Worthington was touched up for two runs and a hit in two innings and Brewer’s Matt Pushard finished up with an inning of scoreless relief.

UMaine interim head coach Nick Derba said it was important to get some work for DeLaite, who had been sidelined by a strained back muscle. He threw 58 pitches.

“His velocity isn’t there yet but he threw strikes and he felt good. He’s going to be a key guy for us so there was no reason to rush him back,” said Derba. “Now it’s a matter of repetitive throwing (to get his velocity back).”

Derba was also pleased with the hitting of Pena, Ridley and Kerbs and he liked the fact he was able to give some playing time to seldom-used players.

“It also gave our pitchers a chance to face some live hitters,” added Derba, who noted that the game could serve as a confidence booster to some of his players.

UMaine will host another Division III instate opponent, UMaine-Farmington, on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Bears return to America East play with a three-game weekend set at Binghamton in Vestal, New York.