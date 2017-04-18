Husson baseball sweeps doubleheader from New England College

HENNIKER, New Hampshire — The Husson University baseball team swept a conference doubleheader from New England College on Saturday, winning the first contest 8-5 and the second game 8-6.

The sweep moves the Eagles to 14-11 while New England College falls to 12-13.

In game one, the Eagles scored four times in the sixth inning to hold on for the victory, sparked by Mike Wong’s two-run single.

Logan Rogerson paced the Husson offense in game one with four singles while scoring three runs. Christian Corneil had a two-run single.

Jamison Carey paced the Pilgrims with a three-run home run.

In game two, Conor Maguire doubled in two runs while Rogerson and Cam Archer each had an RBI single to help Husson earn the sweep.

Rogerson collected three hits while driving in a pair of runs for the Eagles.

For the Pilgrims, Aneury Lara hit a solo home run to go with two singles.

Women’s Lacrosse

N.E. College 16, Husson 5

At Bangor Saturday, Tara Bainbridge and Allison Grantana combined for 13 goals as New England College posted the victory.

Mackenzie Meegan made seven saves on 17 shots for the 5-6 Pilgrims.

Mariah Carrier scored three goals and Mattie Russel and Kelsi Thibeau one for 3-4 Husson. Kaitlin Dolloff saved 13 of 31 shots.

Men’s Lacrosse

UNE 23, Maine Maritime 3

At Biddeford Saturday, Donovan Connor notched four goals as the University of New England rolled past Maine Maritime Academy.

Connor Leggett contributed three goals and Dylan Jones, Garett Bozek and Dan Auger two for the Nor’Easters.

Dan Samuelson scored two goals and Alex Grant-Roy one for the Mariners.

N.E. College 28, Husson 2

At Bangor Saturday, Chase Begin and Will Hay scored four goals apiece as New England College rolled to the win.

Jacob Blanchette registered seven first-half goals while Sean Largay added six for the 8-5 Pilgrims.

William Pendleton scored a goal for 3-6 Husson.