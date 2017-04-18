250-pound black bear killed crossing road in Wells

The bear was crossing Sanford Road near Highpine Loop Road when it was struck by a vehicle, according to police.
Posted April 18, 2017

WELLS, Maine — The Wells Police Department is reminding Mainers to bring in their bird feeders and secure their trash because bears are out and looking for food.

The department has received many inquiries about an accident involving a black bear Saturday night.

The bear was crossing Sanford Road near Highpine Loop Road when it was struck by a vehicle, according to police.

Police say no one in the vehicle was injured but the bear was killed instantly.

It’s estimated that the male bear was 250 pounds or more.

 

