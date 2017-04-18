Registered sex offender arrested at Wiscasset school concert

WISCASSET, Maine — Wiscasset police on Thursday arrested a registered sex offender at a recital at the Wiscasset Middle High School.

Andrew M. Seddon Jr., 36, of Wiscasset is a lifetime registrant on the Maine Sex Offender Registry. Seddon was convicted in 2005 of unlawful sexual contact with a child younger than 12 and sentenced to four years in prison, according to the registry.

Seddon was arrested Thursday evening during the solo and ensemble recital at the middle school according to a statement released Tuesday from Wiscasset Police Chief Jeffrey Lange.

Wiscasset School Resource Officer Craig Worster recognized Seddon and questioned him about his presence at the concert, and allegedly discovered he did not have a child in the school or in the recital, Lange said.

Seddon faces charges including violating conditions of release and prohibited contact with a child in a safe zone. Lange said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Seddon was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset and held without bail.

Police do not believe Seddon had contact with any child, but said in the release, “If anyone has reason to believe otherwise,” they can contact Lange at 882-8203 or by email at chief@wiscassetpd.org.