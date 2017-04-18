Maine home destroyed by second of two fires in same day

JEFFERSON, Maine — A South Clary Road home is likely a total loss following two fires on Monday.

Firefighters knocked down flames from the first fire, reported at 12:41 p.m., before they could spread from the bathroom of a residence at 1351 South Clary Road, Jefferson Fire Chief Walter Morris told the Lincoln County News.

Morris said homeowner Enos Webb attempted to extinguish the blaze with a fire extinguisher, but when he left to get a garden hose, a plastic shower curtain caught fire.

Following that fire, Morris said that before clearing the scene, firefighters would use a thermal-imaging camera to ensure the fire was completely out.

But shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday, firefighters arrived back at the home to find flames shooting through the roof, the chief told the Lincoln County News.

No one was home at the time of the second blaze, and no one was injured during either fire.

The state fire marshal’s office was expected to investigate the fires on Tuesday.