Bangor police search for Ohio Street murder suspect

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police have issued a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man they say shot and killed another man on Ohio Street on Sunday afternoon.

“We are actively seeking Antoinne J. Bethea, (also known as “Prince”), whose date of birth is 10-28-1976, via an arrest warrant for the violation of murder,” Lt. David Bushey, who leads the detective division, said Monday night in a news release.

Bethea is wanted in connection with the death of Terrance Durel Sr., 36, of New Orleans and formerly Brewer, who was shot near 125 Ohio St. shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. Durel was take by car to a local hospital, where he died.

“A reward has been posted for information that leads to the apprehension of Mr. Bethea,” the news release states but does not provide any information about the reward.

A team of investigators and crime scene technicians with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate the shooting.

As of early Monday, Bethea was still on the run.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Bangor Police Department at 947-7384. The anonymous tip line can be reached by dialing ext. 6.