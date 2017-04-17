Scarborough man, North Yarmouth woman top Maine finishers at Boston Marathon

Chris Harmon, a four-time University of Maine Scholar Athlete Award winner from Scarborough, was the top Maine finisher in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday.

North Yarmouth’s Christine Hein was the first female finisher from the state.

There were a total of 225 runners from Maine.

It was the second straight year Harmon led the Maine contingent across the finish line.

The 29-year-old Harmon, who graduated from UMaine in 2010, finished 293rd among over 30,000 runners with a time of 2 hours, 43 minutes and 57 seconds.

The 2006 graduate of Scarborough High School placed 97th overall a year ago in his Boston Marathon debut. He clocked a time of 2:38.22.

Rounding out the top five in the men’s division were Robert Ashby from Brunswick (2:46.22, 391st overall), Alan Groudle of Lewiston (2:47.14, 429th), Ryan Metivier of Auburn (2:50:06, 594th) and Nathan Buck from Portland (2:51.19, 657th).

The 42-year-old Hein was 944th overall and 53rd among all women with a time of 2:55.28. The former Christine Irish shaved over two minutes off last year’s time of 2:57.49. She was second to Falmouth’s Sheri Piers (2:52.25) in 2016.

Former UMaine basketball captain and director of basketball operations Tracy Guerrette of St. Agatha was second in 3:05.02. The 36-year-old Guerrette was the 148th woman to finish.

Completing the top five were Portland’s Kalie Dunn (3:20.24, 675th), Columbia Falls’ Dara Knapp (3:28.09, 1,268th) and West Gardiner’s Johanna Stickney (3:30.09, 1,481st).

Monday’s temperatures were in the 70s and there was a breeze from the west-northwest at 10-25 miles per hour.

Harmon, who is a lawyer, was named to the 2010 America East Outdoor Track and Field All-Academic team. He was chosen to the 2008-09 America East Indoor Track All-Academic Team, also.

He finished 15th in the 10,000 meters at the 2010 America East Outdoor Track Championships.

The 48-year-old Ashby, who was inducted into the Maine Running Hall of Fame last fall, improved his time over a year ago by 1:28. He finished third among Maine men in 2016.

Runners six through 10 in the men’s division included North Yarmouth’s Stefan Sandreuter (2:51.23, 660th overall), Bowdoinham’s Joseph Satterfield (2:52.47, 744th), Kennebunk’s Shiloh Schulte (2:58.38, 1,263rd), Bangor’s Adam Goode (2:58.43, 1,275th) and Lewiston’s David Ketterson (3:02.52, 1,753rd).

The women who placed sixth through 10th among the Maine entrants were Portland’s Tayla Robbins (3:31.46, 1,657th among all women), Bangor’s Katie Norwood (3:33.44, 1,893rd), York’s Karen Fogg (3:35.01, 2,072nd), Mapleton’s Kayla Buck (3:38.11, 2,474th) and Wales’ Audrey Machowski (3:41.20, 2,896th).

Geoffrey Kirui from Kenya was the men’s overall winner in 2:09:37 and fellow Kenyan Edna Kiplagat (2:21:52) captured the women’s division. Switzerland’s Marcel Hug and Manuela Schar won their respective wheelchair divisions and Americans Tom Davis and Michelle Love were victorious in the handcycles.