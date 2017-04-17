19-year-old crashes car into South Portland building

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Police say a man crashed into a building and was trapped inside his vehicle.

According to South Portland police, a car crashed through the front of a building, formerly known as North East Turf, Inc., just after midnight Monday on Broadway near Evans Street.

Police said the 19-year-old male driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Crews needed extraction equipment to get the driver out because the vehicle was heavily damaged.

The man was taken to the hospital. There was no word on how badly he was injured, but he is expected to survive.

The crash is under investigation.