Man charged with photographing, sharing picture of two young girls

BANGOR, Maine — A local man has been arrested and charged in U.S. District Court with sexual exploitation of a minor and transportation of child pornography, according to information posted Monday on the court’s electronic case filing system.

Jeffrey D. Swimm, 37, of Bangor, allegedly took sexually explicit photos and videos of two girls, ages 8 and 10, and traded them for other images of child pornography on the Internet between June 20, 2014 and April 14, 2017.

Information about how Swimm knew the girls was not included in the complaint.

The investigation that led Homeland Security Investigations agents to Swimm began last week after a man in Massachusetts admitted to trading child pornography online, the complaint said. The screen name provided by that man allegedly led agents to Swimm.

A search warrant was executed Saturday at Swimm’s residence in Bangor, according to the complaint. Swimm allegedly confessed to producing child pornography and to trading the images on the Internet.

Swimm was arrested Saturday and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance late Monday afternoon. His attorney did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Swimm was expected to be held without bail until a hearing could be set to determine if there are conditions under which he could be released.

If convicted, Swimm faces between 15 and 30 years in federal prison on the production charge. On the transporting charge he faces up between five and 20 years in prison, if convicted. He also could be fined $250,000 on each count.