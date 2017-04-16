Black Bears out slug Jaspers to sweep Saturday baseball twinbill

Sophomore shortstop Jeremy Pena snapped out of a season-long slump with six hits and seven runs batted in to lead the University of Maine to a sweep of Manhattan College on Saturday at Mahaney Diamond in Orono, 18-13 and 10-6.

Pena, a 2016 America East All-Rookie Team selection, entered Saturday’s doubleheader hitting .198, but he homered, tripled and singled and knocked in four runs in the nightcap after doubling and singling twice in the opener and driving in three runs.

UMaine improved to 12-17, while Manhattan fell to 9-23.

In the nightcap, Tyler Schwanz also had three hits including a homer as UMaine erased 2-0 and 3-2 deficits.

Fabian Pena’s two-run double in the first inning staked the Jaspers to a 2-0 lead, but Jeremy Pena and Schwanz answered with solo shots in the bottom of the first to tie it.

Manhattan’s Michael Pfenninger and UMaine’s Caleb Kerbs swapped RBI singles in the second before UMaine took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the third inning.

Chris Bec started the rally with a one-out double to center and Schwanz singled him home.

Schwanz moved up on Jon Bennett’s base hit and scored on Brandon Vicens’ single to left.

UMaine made it 8-3 by adding three more in the fourth on walks to Kerbs and Cody Pasic, Pena’s two-run triple to center and Bec’s sacrifice fly.

The Jaspers answered with three runs in the fifth on Evan Brown’s run-scoring double and a two-run triple by Matt Forlow.

UMaine responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth on Kerbs’ solo homer and Pena’s RBI single.

Nick Silva came on in relief of starter and winner John Arel and retired all six hitters he faced. He struck out the side in the seventh.

Arel allowed six runs on eight hits in five innings with five strikeouts and a walk.

Starter Joey Rocchietti took the loss for Manhattan.

Schwanz had two singles to go with his homer and he had two RBIs. Kerbs, Vicens and Bennett had two hits apiece. Kerbs had two RBIs and Vicens had one.

Brendan Bissett had two base hits for Manhattan.

In the first game, Bec and Hernen Sardinas complemented Pena with a double and two singles apiece with Bec driving in three runs and Sardinas delivering a pair.

Bennett had two singles and three RBIs and Schwanz doubled and singled and drove in one.

UMaine built an 16-3 lead and survived a pair of five-run innings by the Jaspers to hold on for the victory.

Pena’s three-run double highlighted a seven-run fourth-inning rally that expanded the lead to 14-3.

Sacrifice flies by Bennett and Vicens in the fifth made it 16-3.

Bisset had a double and two singles and drove in four runs for the Jaspers.

Brandon Vails and Richie Barrella each had three RBIs. Vails tripled and singled and Barrella had a pair of base hits.

Forlow singled twice.

Moscow native and former Valley High School of Bingham standout Cody Laweryson went five innings for the win in the nine-inning game.

The freshman righty allowed five hits and three runs with three strikeouts and one walk. He also hit a batter.

Brewer’s Matt Pushard hurled 2 1/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief after Ryan Worthington had been touched up for five runs in two-thirds of an inning and Lewiston’s Eddie Emerson got the game’s final two outs after Chris Murphy had surrendered five runs in one-third of an inning.

Matt Simonetti absorbed the loss.